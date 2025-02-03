Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 432.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.