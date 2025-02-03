Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 4,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $126.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile



Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

