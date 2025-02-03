Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIP
Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 1.3 %
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seanergy Maritime
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.