SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 249.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 632,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after buying an additional 300,704 shares during the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 17,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 149,840 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $9,096,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,766.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $86.58 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,644,205.28. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $8,072,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,284,964 shares in the company, valued at $624,539,963.72. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,769,472. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

