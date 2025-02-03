Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on January 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Dell Technologies stock on January 2nd.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) on 1/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/2/2025.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.