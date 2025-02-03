Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Price Performance

AIHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Senmiao Technology worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

