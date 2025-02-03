Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 15,536 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $138.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

