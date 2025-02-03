SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 16,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,197. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

