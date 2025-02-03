Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.08. 286,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,216. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

