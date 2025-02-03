Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 11.4%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 933,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 39,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

