Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rises By 11.4%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 933,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASPS
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple Comes Out From Behind to Emerge as An AI-Services Leader
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.