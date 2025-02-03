Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Grows By 19.0%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,502,000 after purchasing an additional 479,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after buying an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,158,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,516,000 after buying an additional 82,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.23. 834,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,379. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.75. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

