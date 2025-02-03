Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Expands By 7.3%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AWRE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 12,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The company has a market cap of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.71. Aware has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

