Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 15.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

