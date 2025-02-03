Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 15.0%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
