Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Drops By 7.1%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 5,746,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.2 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF stock remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Get BT Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

BT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.