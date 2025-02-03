Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Declines By 6.5%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

