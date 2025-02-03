Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Grows By 5.3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Camtek Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $94.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Camtek by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Camtek by 3,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 217,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

