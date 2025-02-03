Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Grows By 7.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 2,044,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Capital Power Trading Down 3.9 %
OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.05.
Capital Power Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3X-Leveraged ETFs: Amplify Returns With These 3 Top Picks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.