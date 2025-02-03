Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Grows By 7.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,204,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 2,044,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Capital Power Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.