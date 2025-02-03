Short Interest in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Expands By 13.6%

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CRBG stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 186,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

