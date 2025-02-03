Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Grows By 14.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

