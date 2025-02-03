Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Grows By 9.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.
Elis Stock Performance
Elis stock remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elis has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.
Elis Company Profile
