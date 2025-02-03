Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Grows By 9.8%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Elis Stock Performance

Elis stock remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elis has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

