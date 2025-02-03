Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Grows By 12.9%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EME stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.80. 634,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.05 and its 200 day moving average is $439.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $229.75 and a 52-week high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

