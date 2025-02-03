Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rises By 21.7%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Monday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.
About Eutelsat Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.