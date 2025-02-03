Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rises By 21.7%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Monday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

