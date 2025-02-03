Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rises By 21.7%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Monday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.