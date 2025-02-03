Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases By 13.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 376,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $62.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,142.01. 64,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,052.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,438.08 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.