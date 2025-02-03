Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Rises By 111.6%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.18. 499,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,186. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

