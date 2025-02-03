Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Declines By 14.3%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,407. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
