Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Grows By 108.8%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,752. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

