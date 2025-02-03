Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Grows By 108.8%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of GNLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,752. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.
About Greenlane
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.