Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Decreases By 8.8%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of -0.09. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

