Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Expands By 21.5%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

