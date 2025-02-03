Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Increases By 29.2%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BRHY opened at $51.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

