Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Grows By 11.7%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,230.8 days.
Kyowa Kirin Price Performance
KYKOF stock remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
