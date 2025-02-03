Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 45.2%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 70,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,686. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 247,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $756,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

