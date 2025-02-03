Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declines By 45.2%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 70,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,686. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.