Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Declines By 16.7%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFHO opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.09. Pacific Health Care Organization has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

See Also

