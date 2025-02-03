Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Decreases By 32.5%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ParkerVision Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 527,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,886. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22.
About ParkerVision
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ParkerVision
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.