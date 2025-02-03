Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Decreases By 32.5%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRKR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 527,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,886. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

