Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PCCW Stock Performance
Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 3,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.
About PCCW
