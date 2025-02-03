Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PCCW Stock Performance

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. 3,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

