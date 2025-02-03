Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Expands By 38.3%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Down 2.9 %

RADLY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,182. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.

Raia Drogasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0119 per share. This is a positive change from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

