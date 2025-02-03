Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Increases By 24.6%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.8 days.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF opened at $4.90 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Get Real Matters alerts:

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.