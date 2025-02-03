Short Interest in Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Increases By 24.6%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.8 days.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of RLLMF opened at $4.90 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.
About Real Matters
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.