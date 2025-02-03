Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Drops By 13.1%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.88. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.02. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1,471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bloom Burton lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

