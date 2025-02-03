Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Declines By 13.3%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 828,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 665.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 544,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 473,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,441,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,858 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 302,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,924. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $77.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. B. Riley raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

