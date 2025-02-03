Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Rises By 105.9%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Steakholder Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. Steakholder Foods has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

