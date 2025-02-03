Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases By 9.9%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. 90,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

