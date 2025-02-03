Short Interest in Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Expands By 25.7%

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivos Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RDGL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,537. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

