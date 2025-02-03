Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 680.1 days.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 8,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

