Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 680.1 days.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.95. 8,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.60.
About Sienna Senior Living
