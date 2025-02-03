Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.