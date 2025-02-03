Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of SPXCF stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.
About Singapore Exchange
