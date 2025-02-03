Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $590.45 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

