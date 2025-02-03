SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in M/I Homes by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $125.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

