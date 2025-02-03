SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $321,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.