Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) One Day Volume Tops $232.16 Million

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $232.16 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,261.05 or 1.00242649 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,590.24 or 0.99536762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.40334715 USD and is down -20.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $219,729,118.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

