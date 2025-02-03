Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ:BCAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.11. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.49.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
