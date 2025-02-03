SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

