SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,995,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.